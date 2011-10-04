SANTIAGO Oct 4 The banking arm of leading Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN placed two bonds denominated in inflation-indexed peso units worth $103 million in the local market, a source at the local bourse said on Tuesday.

Banco Falabella placed a series C bond with a 21-year maturity and a 3.9 percent yield and a series D bond with a seven-year maturity and a 3.45 percent yield. [ID:nS1E78J109] (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Leslie Adler)