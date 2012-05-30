(Updates with revenue and EBITDA figures)

May 30 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 24.6 percent from a year before to 72.103 billion pesos ($147.22 million) on higher provisions.

Falabella said its consolidated revenue, which includes its retail and banking units, grew 17.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.363 trillion pesos.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 11.3 percent from a year earlier to 151.59 billion pesos.

Falabella also has operations in Colombia, Peru and Argentina. ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)