(Updates with comparative data)

SANTIAGO, March 6 Chile's Falabella said on Tuesday its 2011 full-year net profit rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, as strong regional consumption boosted its retail business and loans growth lifted its banking arm.

Leading retailer Falabella said its revenues surged 17.7 percent from a year earlier to 5.164 trillion pesos ($9.9 billion), while profit rose to 423.05 billion pesos ($811.3 million).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 778.90 billion pesos.

However, Falabella, which also has operations in Colombia, Peru and Argentina, said it posted a 15.9 percent loss in the fourth quarter of 142.17 billion pesos ($272.6 million), citing an extraordinary gain in October 2010 when it sold a stake in pharmacy chain FASA.

Shares of Falabella closed 0.45 percent lower on Tuesday, broadly in line with losses on the wider IPSA share index amid a global market rout on global growth fears and worries over Greece.

($1 = 521.46 Chilean pesos at the end of Dec.) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Antonio de la Jara and Simon Gardner; Editing by Bernard Orrr)