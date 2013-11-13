SANTIAGO Nov 13 South American retailer Falabella posted a 28.2 percent year-on-year jump in third-quarter net profit to 76.59 billion pesos on Wednesday.

But Chile's largest-listed company by market cap missed analysts' expectations of a net profit of 90 billion Chilean pesos ($173 million) for the three months to end-September, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)