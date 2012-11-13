* Chile tax reform hits retailer * Falabella 3rd-quarter net profit falls to $127 million SANTIAGO, Nov 13 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell 22.2 percent to 59.528 billion pesos ($127 million), principally due to the country's higher corporate taxes. Consolidated revenue, which includes Falabella's retail and banking units, increased 15.3 percent from a year earlier to roughly 1,300 trillion pesos. "The fall in profit during the quarter is chiefly due to Chile's tax reform, which translated into an increase in the tax rate from 18.5 percent to 20 percent," Falabella said in a statement. Higher spending on administration and sales also hit margins. Chile's Congress in September approved changes in tax laws. Businesses in the Andean nation face a higher tax rate of 20 percent and fewer loopholes to evade them, though the rate remains well below Latin America's average rate of 25.06 percent in 2011, according to accountancy firm KPMG. The retailer has announced it would spend $3.5 billion through 2015 to build new stores and malls in Latin America. It operates in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.