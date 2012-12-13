SANTIAGO Dec 13 The Federal Reserve's promise to pump more money into the U.S. economy is a "worry," as it can further pressure currencies of emerging market countries, Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.

The Chilean peso and a raft of other currencies in the developing world have strengthened due to historically low interest rates and stimulus programs in the developed world.

Larrain spoke during a press conference with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and central bank president Rodrigo Vergara after a meeting to discuss the world economy.