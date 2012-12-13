DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO Dec 13 The Federal Reserve's promise to pump more money into the U.S. economy is a "worry," as it can further pressure currencies of emerging market countries, Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.
The Chilean peso and a raft of other currencies in the developing world have strengthened due to historically low interest rates and stimulus programs in the developed world.
Larrain spoke during a press conference with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and central bank president Rodrigo Vergara after a meeting to discuss the world economy.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.