UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
SANTIAGO Oct 5 Economic growth in world No.1 copper producer Chile will be lower in September than in the same month of 2011 due to a three-day national holiday but the economy will remain dynamic during the rest of 2012, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.
The IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose a brisk 6.2 percent in August, as forecast by a Reuters poll and faster than the 5.3 percent increase in July versus a year earlier, data showed earlier on Friday.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.