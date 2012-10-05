SANTIAGO Oct 5 Economic growth in world No.1 copper producer Chile will be lower in September than in the same month of 2011 due to a three-day national holiday but the economy will remain dynamic during the rest of 2012, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

The IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose a brisk 6.2 percent in August, as forecast by a Reuters poll and faster than the 5.3 percent increase in July versus a year earlier, data showed earlier on Friday.