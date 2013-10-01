BRIEF-Gartner announces intention to offer $600 mln in senior notes
* Commenced an unregistered offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
VALPARAISO, Chile Oct 1 Chile's finance minister, Felipe Larrain, said on Tuesday that the government's 2014 budget assumes domestic demand will grow next year by 5.4 percent and inflation will be at 3.0 percent, the midpoint of the central bank's target.
Prices for copper, which account for over half of Chile's export revenues, are forecast to average $3.25 per pound next year and the peso currency is seen at an average of 522 per U.S. dollar, Larrain said while presenting the budget to Congress.
LONDON, March 9 Banks' currency trading arms believe they can exempt teams of strategists from new European rules on research by changing their job titles and imposing hard limits on what they can say in public.
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December in line with a spike in Treasury yields due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.