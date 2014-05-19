BRIEF-Divestco announces debt financing
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
SANTIAGO May 19 Chile's Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on Monday that the government will have to find a financing mechanism to make up for an income shortfall in 2014.
He estimated the government's coffers would receive $2 billion less in income this year than in 2013.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.
* Rice Energy Inc - on March 16, Rice Energy Operating LLC, co entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement