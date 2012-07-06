Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
SANTIAGO, July 6 Inflation in Chile will be moderate during the rest of the year due to a drop in fuel prices, Chilean finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday, after data showed June's consumer price index surprisingly fell 0.3 percent.
Larrain said June's reading was a one-off event. (Reporting by Bianca Frigiani; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering