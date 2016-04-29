BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chile posted a fiscal surplus equivalent to 0.5 percent of estimated gross domestic product in the first quarter 2016, the government reported on Friday. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito)
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS