SANTIAGO, June 3 Thousands of people have been left stranded in southern Chile after unusually intense rainfall this week caused flooding and caused rivers to burst their banks, the government's emergency office ONEMI said on Tuesday.

Some communities are without drinking water or electricity and roads have been cut off in the southern regions of Los Rios, Biobio, Araucania, Los Lagos and Aysen, said ONEMI.

Around 4,000 people were estimated to be stranded and over 50,000 were without electricity, it said.

More rain is forecast for the area, which is where most of Chile's wood pulp industry is based.

There were no reports of deaths or serious damage. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, writing by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by G Crosse)