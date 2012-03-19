SANTIAGO, March 19 Chile's economic growth
picked up its pace in the fourth quarter versus the third
quarter, but a 6.0 percent expansion for full-year 2011 was
slightly below forecast after earlier data was downwardly
revised, according to official data released on Monday.
Gross domestic product rose 2.0 percent in the fourth
quarter versus the third, and expanded 4.5 percent versus the
fourth quarter of 2010, the central bank said.
Domestic demand surged 9.4 percent in full year 2011, and 5.5
percent in the fourth quarter, year-on-year.
