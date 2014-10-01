SANTIAGO Oct 1 Chile's economy should pick up pace next year and grow 3.6 percent versus 2014, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on Wednesday.

"We're going to use, just as we've said from outset, all the tools our fiscal policy has at hand to strengthen the economy," Arenas said as he presented the details of the government's 2015 public spending budget. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)