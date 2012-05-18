* Economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in 1st
quarter vs 4th
* GDP increased 5.6 percent from a year earlier
* Domestic demand rose 4.9 percent in 1st quarter from a
year prior
* Some bet on a rate hike before year-end
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, May 18 Chile's economy grew more
slowly in the first quarter than in the prior three months as an
expected slowdown took hold, the central bank said on Friday,
reinforcing expectations the bank will keep its key interest
rate steady in coming months.
The economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in
the first quarter of this year compared to a 2.0 percent
expansion in the fourth quarter of 2011 versus the third.
Chile's gross domestic product increased 5.6 percent, as
widely forecast, from a year earlier, while
domestic demand rose 4.9 percent in the first quarter from a
year prior, the bank added. The economy grew 4.5 percent in the
fourth quarter year-over-year, it had previously reported.
Seasonally adjusted GDP "is showing a deceleration toward
trend growth rates ... with output gaps closed, the economy
growing at trend growth and the interest rate within a range
considered neutral, the truth is that the central bank shouldn't
move the interest rate," said Cesar Guzman, economist with
Inversiones Security in Santiago.
"The next possible rate move, which won't come before five
or six months' time, will depend on how the situation in the
euro zone evolves," Guzman added.
On Thursday, the Chilean monetary authority held its key
rate steady at 5.0 percent for a fourth month
running, citing risks associated with the euro zone's financial
turmoil, a tight local labor market and easing short-term
domestic inflation expectations in its decision.
The central bank is expected to continue with its
"wait-and-see" stance and remain on hold in coming months as it
watches how events unfold in Greece and elsewhere in Europe,
although some see a rate hike toward the end of the year.
"The central bank was expecting this slowdown and once the
noise surrounding the euro zone dies down we expect the central
bank will hike the interest rate in the fourth quarter," said
Mario Arend, chief economist with Celfin Capital.
"We see the bank hiking the rate to 5.25 percent in the
fourth quarter," Arend said.
Should the euro zone crisis deepen and prices for
commodities such as Chile's top export, copper, fall
further, some analysts say a sharper slowdown in Chile's small
and export-dependent economy is nearly unavoidable and rate cuts
are a possibility.
"We suspect that the first quarter may be as good as it gets
for Chile this year," David Rees, emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics, said in a note to investors.
"With copper prices already down by about 10 percent so far
this month and likely to fall further as global headwinds
intensify, we expect GDP growth to slow over the coming
quarters. As a result, we continue to think that interest rates
could be cut later this year," Rees said.
According to the central bank's latest Quarterly Monetary
Policy Report, published in April, Chile's economy is seen
expanding between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, up from the
previous range of 3.75 to 4.75 percent.
