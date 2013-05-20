* Chile first quarter GDP growth up 4.1 pct vs year earlier * Some eye interest rate cut as robust economy slows * Central bank has held key rate at 5 pct since January 2012 SANTIAGO, May 20 Chile's economic growth eased in the first quarter to 4.1 percent compared with a year earlier, its slowest pace of expansion since late 2011, the central bank said on Monday, leading some in the market to bet on interest rate cuts this year. The mining and services sectors helped lift activity in the first quarter, but drops in fishing, restaurant and hotels, agriculture and livestock and industry weighed, the bank added. Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2012, compared with a 1.9 percent expansion in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of last year. "Chile's economy stumbled in (the first quarter) as investment spending slipped back from the robust rates of the past few quarters," Capital Economics said in a note to clients. "With copper prices now falling and credit conditions tightening, GDP growth is likely to slow by more than most expect in 2013 and rate cuts are looking increasingly probable this year." The bank forecast 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent economic growth for world No.1 copper producer Chile in 2013. On Monday it left its estimate for GDP growth in 2012 unchanged at a 5.6 percent expansion. The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5 percent since a cut in January 2012, as it weighs external economic risks against largely solid domestic demand, a mining boom and tame inflation. But easing growth in the Andean country and the bank's more dovish tone have led some analysts to expect a rate cut before the end of the year. "If evidence grows that (this slowdown is sharper than expected,) we could see the monetary policy's bias change towards an expansionary one sooner than forecast," CorpBanca Inversiones said in a note to clients. To be sure some analysts cautioned that the first quarter growth figures stemmed in great part from an export-harming port strike and fewer working days. "This allows us to expect a recovery in the second half of the year," BICE Inversiones said. The central bank pointed out that two fewer working days in January to March, versus the same period last year, had a negative impact on the growth data. Easter holidays fell in March this year, but fell in April last year. "The calendar effect was equal to -0.6 percent," the bank said. Domestic demand, a pillar of Chile's growth, expanded 6.8 percent in the first quarter compared with year earlier. Consumption was the main driver of domestic demand and "investment also boosted demand, in particular gross fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment, and to a lesser degree construction and other works," the bank added. Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday that Chile's relatively small, export-dependent economy is in a mild slowdown phase.