By Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO Nov 18 Chile's economy quickened its
pace of growth slightly in the third quarter versus the prior
three months, central bank figures showed on Tuesday, but
economists said overall it remains "moribund" with little sign
of an imminent rebound.
The economy has been slowing over the last year, hampered
initially by a fall in mining activity and further by cooling
consumption, although the central bank has previously forecast
that the third quarter should be the low point.
Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter
on a seasonally-adjusted basis, with higher exports contributing
to an improvement on the second quarter's 0.1 percent fall from
the first quarter.
However, compared with the same quarter a year ago,
third-quarter growth rose 0.8 percent, the weakest
performance since the third quarter of 2009, when the economy
was in recession.
The year-on-year figure came in slightly below Reuters
estimates for a 0.9 percent rise, with the central bank citing
weak performance across most sectors, with only fishing and
utilities showing dynamism.
Domestic demand slid 1.9 percent year on year.
"The Chilean economy remains moribund," said Goldman Sachs
economist Tiago Severo. "At this juncture we do not identify
clear signs suggesting an immediate rebound in the real business
cycle momentum."
Certain factors should support incipient improvement in
coming quarters, however, said Edward Glossop, emerging markets
economist at London-based Capital Economics.
"A $500-million public investment program began in Q4, and
the lagged effects of previous rate cuts should start to ease
some of the pressure on consumers," he said.
To counteract the slowdown, the central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points over
the last year.
However, the market expects the rate will almost certainly
be kept steady when the bank holds its monthly monetary policy
meeting later on Tuesday.
Despite the stagnant economic growth, inflation has surged
to 5.7 percent, far above the bank's 2 to 4 percent target
range, and the bank has indicated that it will pause its easing
cycle for now.
