SANTIAGO Oct 22 Goldcorp has secured the
environmental permit it needs to progress with its copper and
gold El Morro project in the north of Chile, the Canadian miner
said on Tuesday.
Construction on the $3.9 billion project was halted last
year, after the Supreme Court froze its environmental permit at
the request of the local indigenous community, until the company
had fully consulted the community.
While a copper boom has buoyed Chile's economic growth, many
Chileans feel the profits have not benefited them and that
massive mining operations have polluted the environment, leading
to increased protests and challenges to projects from local and
indigenous groups.
"Goldcorp will now carefully consider the most appropriate
next steps it will take to develop the El Morro project, with
the aim of satisfying the long term needs of all interested
parties," said the company in a statement.
El Morro, 70 percent owned by Goldcorp and 30 percent by New
Gold, had been due to begin operations in 2017. It has
reserves of 6.1 million pounds of copper and 8.4 million ounces
of gold.