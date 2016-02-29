(Recasts lede, adds FinMin's comments)
SANTIAGO Feb 29 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet has cut the government's 2016 budget by over half a
billion dollars, the finance minister said on Monday, as falling
prices for its top export copper have eaten away at national
income.
"It's a moderate adjustment, a recalibration ... which will
allow us to protect social spending," Finance Minister Rodrigo
Valdes said at a press conference on the day that many Chileans
returned to work and school after the Southern Hemisphere summer
vacation.
Fiscal spending is now set to grow 4.2 percent in 2016 from
a year earlier after Bachelet instructed her ministers to reduce
the budget by as much as 380 billion Chilean pesos ($549
million), Valdes said.
The budget was initially seen expanding by 4.4 percent.
Mid-way through her four-year term, center-left Bachelet is
pushing through an ambitious policy agenda that includes reforms
to education, tax, labor and the electoral system.
Changes that the government have already put in place in
order to boost its tax take had helped avoid an even bigger cut
to this year's budget, said Valdes.
He said the government will focus its efforts on scaling
back the budget by cutting overtime for public workers and
limiting purchases of goods and services such as studies.
($1 = 692.9300 Chilean pesos)
