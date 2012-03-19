SANTIAGO, March 19 Chile Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday the government was not upwardly revising its 2012 growth forecast after stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP data.

Larrain said he hoped the economy would expand by more than 4 percent this year.

President Sebastian Pinera said in January he saw the world's top copper producing country expanding around 4 percent in 2012, easing from 6.0 percent growth last year on the back of the euro-zone debt crisis and fears of a slowdown in China's economy. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)