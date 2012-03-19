SANTIAGO, March 19 Chile Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain said on Monday the government was not upwardly revising
its 2012 growth forecast after stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter GDP data.
Larrain said he hoped the economy would expand by more than
4 percent this year.
President Sebastian Pinera said in January he saw the
world's top copper producing country expanding around 4 percent
in 2012, easing from 6.0 percent growth last year on the back of
the euro-zone debt crisis and fears of a slowdown in China's
economy.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)