LONDON, Sept 11 Chile's economy will slow to growth of less than five percent in the second half of 2012 but still end the year with around a five percent expansion overall, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday.

He also said the peso's roughly 9 percent gain against the dollar this year was at least in part a reflection of the strength of its economy and that the currency was not the only tool for increasing competitiveness.

"There will be (second half GDP) growth below 5 percent but ending the year around 5 percent," Larrain told Reuters Insider television in an interview. (Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley and Carolyn Cohn, writing by Patrick Graham)