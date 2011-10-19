* Finance minister sees 2nd-half growth off on global woes
* Central bank president sees room to adjust policies
* Chile held rate at 5.25 pct last week, hinted at cuts
SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile's economic expansion is
seen easing to 4.7 percent in the second half of this year on
the back of global economic woes, Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain said on Wednesday.
The world's top copper exporter has room to adjust fiscal
and monetary policies if it faces an adverse global economic
climate, central bank president Jose de Gregorio said earlier
on Wednesday, reiterating that Chile's key interest rate is
"Inflation is close to target and the benchmark rate is
within ranges we consider normal," De Gregorio said in a
presentation. "Fiscal policy also has room (to adjust), as in
very few countries of the world."
Chile's economy is seen expanding 6.5 percent this year,
according to government forecasts but growth is expected to
slow to 5.0 percent next year as a gloomy world financial
outlook hits the export-dependent country. [ID:nN1E7930VY]
De Gregorio drew parallels between current global economic
woes and the 2008 financial crisis, after which the Chilean
central bank slashed rates with unprecedented magnitude and
speed, he said.
"Monetary stimulus was vital for a swift exit from
recession," De Gregorio said. "It's important ... that monetary
policy doesn't react too late or insufficiently. But it's also
important that it doesn't react in an impulsive manner."
Two Chilean central bank polls taken before Thursday's
monetary policy meeting showed analysts and traders widely
expect rates to be cut either in December or January.
Chile is better equipped to face global economic turbulence
than it was in the run-up to the 2008 crisis, in part due to
more trade with fellow emerging nations, central bank board
The central bank president also addressed brewing social
tensions in Chile, which has been hit by a wave of protests in
recent months led by students and environmentalists against the
policies of unpopular president Sebastian Pinera.
"Certainly the climate of political and social turbulence
isn't the most adequate to tackle a more severe deterioration
in the world," De Gregorio said. "It isn't only the specific
policies we implement that matter but also the manner in which
we resolve problems."
Pinera last month unveiled a record 2012 budget bill that
hikes public spending by 5 percent, to more than $60 billion,
and bolsters education, as he deals with deep social unrest
over his policies.
