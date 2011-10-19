* Finance minister sees 2nd-half growth off on global woes

* Central bank president sees room to adjust policies

* Chile held rate at 5.25 pct last week, hinted at cuts

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile's economic expansion is seen easing to 4.7 percent in the second half of this year on the back of global economic woes, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.

The world's top copper exporter has room to adjust fiscal and monetary policies if it faces an adverse global economic climate, central bank president Jose de Gregorio said earlier on Wednesday, reiterating that Chile's key interest rate is within a normal range. For more see [ID:nN1E79I0F6].

"Inflation is close to target and the benchmark rate is within ranges we consider normal," De Gregorio said in a presentation. "Fiscal policy also has room (to adjust), as in very few countries of the world."

Chile's economy is seen expanding 6.5 percent this year, according to government forecasts but growth is expected to slow to 5.0 percent next year as a gloomy world financial outlook hits the export-dependent country. [ID:nN1E7930VY] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy, see: [ID:nN26HILEFI] Latin America rates, CPI: r.reuters.com/nem92s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

De Gregorio drew parallels between current global economic woes and the 2008 financial crisis, after which the Chilean central bank slashed rates with unprecedented magnitude and speed, he said.

"Monetary stimulus was vital for a swift exit from recession," De Gregorio said. "It's important ... that monetary policy doesn't react too late or insufficiently. But it's also important that it doesn't react in an impulsive manner."

Two Chilean central bank polls taken before Thursday's monetary policy meeting showed analysts and traders widely expect rates to be cut either in December or January. [ID:nN1E79B0NB]

Chile is better equipped to face global economic turbulence than it was in the run-up to the 2008 crisis, in part due to more trade with fellow emerging nations, central bank board member Rodrigo Vergara said on Monday. [ID:nN1E79G0KJ]

The central bank president also addressed brewing social tensions in Chile, which has been hit by a wave of protests in recent months led by students and environmentalists against the policies of unpopular president Sebastian Pinera.

"Certainly the climate of political and social turbulence isn't the most adequate to tackle a more severe deterioration in the world," De Gregorio said. "It isn't only the specific policies we implement that matter but also the manner in which we resolve problems."

Pinera last month unveiled a record 2012 budget bill that hikes public spending by 5 percent, to more than $60 billion, and bolsters education, as he deals with deep social unrest over his policies. (Reporting by Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)