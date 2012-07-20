Trump's sons guests of honour at Dubai branded golf course opening
DUBAI, Feb 13 U.S. President Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are expected to visit Dubai this week to open a Trump-branded golf complex.
(Recasts, adds details)
SANTIAGO, July 20 Chilean service holding company Inversiones La Construccion (ILC) raised $468 million on Friday in the largest initial public offering in the Santiago Stock Exchange's history.
ILC, which operates pension fund, life insurance, health insurance and private healthcare services, sold 32.19 million shares at 7.061 Chilean pesos a piece on Friday in the third debut on the local bourse this year, following construction firm Ingevec and agro-industrial company Hortifrut.
ILC plans to use the proceeds to inject capital into its units, mainly those in the healthcare sector, and to help firm up its development and growth plans.
Privately-owned Chilean Chamber of Construction maintained a majority 67 percent stake in ILC following the IPO, while 32.2 percent of the company now free floats in the market.
Among its business, ILC operates Chile's second largest private pension fund manager, Habitat.
($1= 485.64 pesos)
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernard Orr)
DUBAI, Feb 13 U.S. President Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are expected to visit Dubai this week to open a Trump-branded golf complex.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Latin American stocks rose on Monday as China-listed iron ore futures surged, lifting shares of miners and steelmakers. The most-active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed as much as 5.8 percent to the highest since December 2013 as investors bet on strong demand for building materials. Steel prices also rose, stretching last week's gains. Traders said the uptrend could continue in the short term. Shares of
* Harris Corporation awarded $403 million Idiq contract to continue communications support to the U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: