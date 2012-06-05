SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's economic activity grew
a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in April from March, slowing
its pace from a revised 0.7 percent increase in March, the
central bank said on Tuesday, led by growth in retail and other
services.
Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic
activity in the world's top copper producer rose 4.8 percent in
April, coming in a whisker below market expectations for 4.9
percent growth and well under a revised 6.2 percent expansion in
April 2011 from the previous year.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in
seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures
more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross
domestic product, which is published quarterly.
(Reporting By Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)