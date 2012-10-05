* IMACEC economic activity index up 6.2 pct vs year earlier * Growth mainly in services, mining and trade - central bank * Chile grew average 5.5 pct in Jan to Aug: finance minister * Chile one of the world's fastest growing economies * Seasonally adjusted August IMACEC rises 0.2 pct vs July SANTIAGO, Oct 5 Chile's annual economic growth rate accelerated in August, helping it post one of the world's highest growth rates, though a long holiday break in September will briefly moderate the brisk rate of expansion, the government said on Friday. The central bank said its IMACEC economic activity index rose 6.2 percent compared with a year earlier, faster than the 5.3 percent increase in July versus a year earlier. "In the first eight months of the year our economy has grown an average 5.5 percent and it is very likely among the five economies that has most grown in the world," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said after the IMACEC data was published. "We're resisting, like very few economies in the world, the crisis in Europe and the deceleration in the rest of the globe." The IMACEC growth rate matched the Reuters analysts' forecast. The country's peso currency, one of the world's strongest performers this year against the dollar, was trading little changed on the day. Chile mines around a third of the world's copper, and last week the government said output of the metal climbed in August. The Andean country's economy has also been boosted by soaring domestic demand and increased Brazilian and U.S. demand for Chile's trout and salmon. Chile is the world's No.1 copper producer and one of the leading exporters of fresh fruit, salmon and wood pulp. The central bank, however, pointed out that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the IMACEC rose 0.2 percent in August versus July, slowing from the 0.4 percent rise in July against June. In a statement, the central bank said that economic expansion in August reflected growth in services, mining and trade. Looking ahead, finance minister Larrain cautioned: "September will be a month with lower growth because we had three fewer working days versus a year ago (due to an independence day holiday. "But we'll keep growing with strength during the rest of the year," he added. The central bank is seen holding the key interest rate at 5.0 percent for a ninth consecutive month at its monetary policy meeting on Oct. 18, and it is also seen at that level in three and six months, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed last month. "The economy continues to show favorable growth due to strong domestic demand, and we see that, coupled with tightness in the labor market, leading the central bank to hold its key rate at its current 5.00 percent level until year-end," analyst Sebastian Senzacqua at Santiago-based BICE Inversiones said in a note to clients. Chile's benchmark rate of 5 percent has drawn investment from countries like the United States, where the equivalent rate is near zero. That has helped the peso gain over 9.8 percent so far this year against the dollar. Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, a Finance Ministry report showed on Tuesday. According to revised central bank data, the IMACEC rose 3.2 percent in August 2011 compared with the year-earlier month. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.