SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity grew slightly in February from January, the central bank said on Thursday, led by retail, manufacturing and mining.

Economic activity rose 0.1 percent in February from the immediately prior month, the central bank said.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose 6.1 percent in February, coming in below market expectations for 6.4 percent growth.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting By Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)