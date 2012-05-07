SANTIAGO May 7 Chile's economic activity grew
0.9 percent in March from February, the central bank said on
Monday, led by retail, electricity generation and services.
Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of
economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 5.2
percent in March, coming in above market expectations for 4.0
percent growth but below a 6.1 percent expansion in February
from a year earlier.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data
in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC
measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising
Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.
