SANTIAGO, March 5 Chile's economic activity expanded a robust 6.7 percent in January from the same month a year ago, topping forecasts for 6.5 percent growth on growth in mining, services and retail, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose 0.1 percent in January from December 2012.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.