Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chile's economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in July from June, led by increases in services, retail and electricity, the central bank said on Wednesday.
July's advance was faster than that of in June, when the IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose 0.3 percent.
Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 5.3 percent in July, in line with market expectations for 5.4 percent growth but well above a 3.4 percent expansion in July 2011 from the previous year.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.