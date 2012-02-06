* Chile 2011 full-year IMACEC 6.3 pct; above forecast

* GDP growth seen slowing sharply to 4 pct in 2012

* Domestic demand still strong despite falling output (Adds fresh analyst comment, comparative data)

SANTIAGO, Feb 6 Chile's economy grew 1.3 percent in December from November, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July 2010, driven by retail, communications and mining, the central bank said on Monday, reinforcing some expectations the bank could opt to hold rates next week.

Compared with a year earlier, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose a bigger-than-expected 5.3 percent in December, compared with a expectations for a 3.9 percent increase.

The bank said December had one working day less than in December 2010.

The index rose 6.3 percent in 2011 compared to 2010, slightly above the 6.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll . In seasonally-adjusted terms, the IMACEC index rose an accumulated 6.2 percent in 2011, central bank data showed.

Analysts have been divided on whether the central bank will hold rates or opt for another cut after a surprise reduction in January, and are waiting for inflation data due out on Wednesday for a steer on the likely direction of monetary policy. The stronger-than-anticipated growth data reinforced expectations of a rate hold for some analysts.

"We've had a positive surprise on the growth front," said Fernando Soto, economist with Banchile Inversiones in Santiago. "Growth is picking up and that could change our outlook at least for the first part of this year.... this reinforces our argument in favor of holding rates steady at the next meeting."

The export-driven economy is losing steam in tandem with the global slowdown and Europe's debt woes. That prompted the central bank to cut its key lending rate for the first time in 2-1/2 years, to 5.0 percent at its January meeting.

The move followed in the steps of regional giant Brazil, which has aggressively cut its own rate.

"(Chile's central bank) did not provide much guidance in terms of future policy moves," said Alberto Ramos, an economist with Goldman Sachs in New York, in a note to clients.

"The renewed strength of the domestic real business cycle, 19 percent increase in copper prices since mid-December, and better than expected global data and sentiment, increases the probability that the (bank) will remain on hold at the February meeting, despite renewed CLP (Chilean peso) strength."

Chile's economy should still grow by about 4 percent this year and add jobs even as a worsening global economic outlook takes its toll on the world's top copper producer, President Sebastian Pinera told Reuters last month.

Bci Estudios said it expected to see "more inflation and fewer rate cuts". (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)