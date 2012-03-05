* IMACEC grew 0.3 pct Jan from Dec, up 5.5 pct on year

SANTIAGO, March 5 Chile's economy grew 0.3 percent in January from December, slowing its pace from the prior month, the central bank said on Monday, reinforcing expectations the bank will hold its benchmark interest rate this month amid a gradual slowdown.

Year-on-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose 5.5 percent in January, outpacing expectations for a 4.3 percent increase, led by retail, communications and transport.

"This is very good news, but we have to continue monitoring what's happening abroad very carefully because good (economic) growth in one month doesn't guarantee that we're going to continue that way during the rest of the year," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said later on Monday.

While the January activity data points to strength in Chile's economy, "there is no risk of overheating ... we need to remember that we're in a process of deceleration," Larrain added.

Chile's IMACEC index rose 1.3 percent in December versus November, according to central bank data released last month. However, January's year-on-year growth was slightly above December's 5.3 percent.

Chile's central bank is largely seen holding rates at 5.0 percent next week - following a surprise cut in January and then a pause in February - as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the economic health of the United States have eased slightly, analysts have said.

The bank board said holding its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent last month was coherent and pointed to a gradual and paused process of rate moves, minutes of the bank's rate-setting meeting showed.

A feared economic slowdown in Chile has been less pronounced than forecast in the export-dependent country, the central bank and the Finance Minister have said recently.

"The interesting part of the 0.3 percent (expansion in January from December) is that it highlights the good cyclical position of the Chilean economy, though it points to cooling, ratifying a gradual deceleration since the end of 2011," said BCI Estudios in a note to clients. "Together, domestic demand and inflation will likely keep the key interest rate from being cut in the short term," BCI added.

Chile's consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in January, coming in slightly below market expectations, while inflation in the 12 months to January rose 4.2 percent, holding above the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.

The government will publish data for February's consumer price index on Thursday.

Chilean manufacturing output grew 3.7 percent in January compared with a year earlier on firm industrial demand, the government said last week. The data indicates industrial production remains dynamic though the overall economy is easing its pace of growth, Larrain said recently.

For the central bank's IMACEC report, please see the following PDF: here (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Anthony Esposito, Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Fabian Cambero and Simon Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)