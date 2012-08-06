* Economy seen slowing in second half of year

* Central bank seen holding key rate steady again

* Chile seen feeling impact of external crisis via copper prices (Updates with Finance Minister comments, details)

By Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 Chile's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from May and surged from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, reinforcing analysts' widely held view that the central bank will keep interest rates steady in the near term.

The central bank's IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose 6.2 percent in June versus a year earlier, stepping up its pace from a 5.3 percent expansion in May from the year-earlier month. The IMACEC in May also rose 0.4 percent versus April.

Leading economic growth in June were the retail and manufacturing sectors, the central bank said.

Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a slowdown in manufacturing output and turmoil abroad, firm domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central bank will keep its key interest rate on hold at its Aug. 16 policy meeting.

"It seems the external crisis is only affecting the export sector fairly lightly," said Sergio Tricio, head of research at the Forex Chile brokerage in Santiago. "You can see that retail and electricity generation, which correspond to domestic demand, are mitigating external effects."

"This Imacec could strengthen the (Chilean) peso, pending external markets, and these signs that the economy remains solid would seem to definitively rule out the chances of a rate cut in the coming months."

Chile's peso firmed following the data to bid 478.40 per dollar.

The Chilean interest rate futures market is pricing in that the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate steady at its next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 16. Most local analysts surveyed by Reuters share this view.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain welcomed the growth data, but sounded a note of caution.

"Future growth and job creation are not guaranteed," Larrain told reporters. "Our economy will slow in the second half of the year."

"The effects of the external crisis are arriving via copper prices and exports to Europe, and we are going to see that in the months ahead," he said.

Chile is the world's No. 1 copper producer, and exports of the metal account for around half of the country's total exports.

The central bank kept its key interest rate at 5.0 percent for a sixth consecutive month in July, as expected. Minutes of July's meeting showed policymakers were unanimous in their decision.

Chilean consumer prices likely remained flat in July, rebounding from an unexpected negative turn in June, as prices for fuel and food increased, the median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters showed. July inflation data is due out on Wednesday.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components that make up Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Writing by Simon Gardner Editing by W Simon)