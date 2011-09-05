* Central bank seen holding rate in September

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chile's economic activity fell 0.3 percent in July from June, the central bank said on Monday, on weaker retail, industry and mining output, as economic growth moderates against a backdrop of financial gloom in the United States and Europe.

Year-over-year CLACTI=ECI, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose 4.0 percent in July, slowing from a 6.1 percent increase in June from a year earlier reported last month and falling short of market expectations for 4.2 percent growth.

The IMACEC rose 0.7 percent in June from May, the central bank said last month. The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms.

A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.

"As had been anticipated, there was a significant slowdown in activity for the month, with 4 percent growth (from a year earlier)," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said.

"There are isolated elements, like a 14 percent fall in mining, without which the Imacec would have been around a percentage point higher," he added. "But we can also see that commerce remains dynamic."

Larrain reiterated that Chile's economy, while on a solid footing, is not immune to global financial turmoil, saying Europe's woes were "really worrying".

The weaker-than-expected activity follows a fall in Chilean industrial output in July from June and a sharp slowdown from a year ago and as copper output sank, data showed last week, further underlining an economic slowdown, but the central bank is seen holding its key rate steady for now. [ID:nN1E77T0BQ]

"The (July Imacec data) is in line with the recent fall in industrial production," said Osvaldo Cruz, an analyst with Bci in Santiago. "It's just taking into consideration what happened in the mining sector."

Extreme weather conditions and strikes pummeled July's copper output, which also fell in June on heavy rains and labor action. [ID:nN1E76K24S]

The Chilean peso CLP=CL was lower on in early trading following the July growth data, pushed down by sliding global stocks and a falling price for copper, the country's top export. Analysts said the IMACEC figure further hurt the currency.

The Chilean economy is expected to ease in the second half of the year, on moderating economic growth, high interest rates and a darkening global financial outlook, but the bank is expected to hold rates at 5.25 percent this month.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady in August for a second straight month as inflation expectations ease and on concerns about global economic growth, boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early.

Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio and Finance Minister Felipe Larrain have both signaled a rate cut is just as likely as a hike, and traders polled by Chile's central bank expect it to hold its key rate steady in the near term, and to cut it to 5 percent by March. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Simon Gardner, Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)