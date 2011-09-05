* Central bank seen holding rate in September
* IMACEC below market view of 4.2 pct growth vs yr ago
* Chile growth seen moderating in second half of 2011
SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chile's economic activity fell
0.3 percent in July from June, the central bank said on Monday,
on weaker retail, industry and mining output, as economic
growth moderates against a backdrop of financial gloom in the
United States and Europe.
Year-over-year CLACTI=ECI, the IMACEC indicator of
economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose
4.0 percent in July, slowing from a 6.1 percent increase in
June from a year earlier reported last month and falling short
of market expectations for 4.2 percent growth.
The IMACEC rose 0.7 percent in June from May, the central
bank said last month. The central bank calculates its
month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms.
A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent
of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product,
which is published quarterly.
"As had been anticipated, there was a significant slowdown
in activity for the month, with 4 percent growth (from a year
earlier)," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said.
"There are isolated elements, like a 14 percent fall in
mining, without which the Imacec would have been around a
percentage point higher," he added. "But we can also see that
commerce remains dynamic."
Larrain reiterated that Chile's economy, while on a solid
footing, is not immune to global financial turmoil, saying
Europe's woes were "really worrying".
The weaker-than-expected activity follows a fall in Chilean
industrial output in July from June and a sharp slowdown from a
year ago and as copper output sank, data showed last week,
further underlining an economic slowdown, but the central bank
is seen holding its key rate steady for now. [ID:nN1E77T0BQ]
"The (July Imacec data) is in line with the recent fall in
industrial production," said Osvaldo Cruz, an analyst with Bci
in Santiago. "It's just taking into consideration what happened
in the mining sector."
Extreme weather conditions and strikes pummeled July's
copper output, which also fell in June on heavy rains and labor
action. [ID:nN1E76K24S]
The Chilean peso CLP=CL was lower on in early trading
following the July growth data, pushed down by sliding global
stocks and a falling price for copper, the country's top
export. Analysts said the IMACEC figure further hurt the
currency.
The Chilean economy is expected to ease in the second half
of the year, on moderating economic growth, high interest rates
and a darkening global financial outlook, but the bank is
expected to hold rates at 5.25 percent this month.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate
steady in August for a second straight month as inflation
expectations ease and on concerns about global economic growth,
boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early.
Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio and Finance Minister
Felipe Larrain have both signaled a rate cut is just as likely
as a hike, and traders polled by Chile's central bank expect it
to hold its key rate steady in the near term, and to cut it to
5 percent by March.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Simon Gardner, Alexandra
Ulmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)