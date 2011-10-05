* Central bank seen holding key rate at 5.25 pct next week

* IMACEC below market view of 4.8 pct growth vs yr ago

* Chilean growth seen moderating with world economy (Adds background, analyst and central bank quotes)

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 Chile's economic activity was flat in August from July, the central bank said on Wednesday, as growth moderates on the back of European debt woes and declining global demand.

Analyst said the data won't alter market bets the central bank will hold its rate steady next week.

Year-over-year CLACTI=ECI, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose 4.6 percent in August, accelerating from a 4.0 percent increase in July from a year earlier reported last month but falling short of market expectations for 4.8 percent growth.

"The monthly result was (boosted) by a dynamic retail sector, especially in automobile sales, but hurt by a fall in mining activity," the central bank said in a statement.

A two-week worker strike at the world's top copper mine Escondida, which ended on August 5, also contributed to a 0.3 percent fall in economic activity in July from June, the central bank said last month.

Chile's economic growth is seen slowing as high interest rates take effect, its once dynamic domestic demand eases and global financial turbulence adverseky affects the country's crucial export sector.

The economic activity data is not seen having much effect on the market's view that Chile's key rate will be held for the fourth month running at 5.25 percent next week.

"The deceleration of domestic demand from a clearly above-trend pace early in the year reduces the inflation risk from overheating domestic conditions," Alberto Ramos, Latin America economist for Goldman Sachs, said in a note to clients.

"We expect the central bank to hold the policy rate unchanged at 5.25 percent at next week's MPC meeting," Ramos said, but added the bank could add monetary stimulus by year-end.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally-adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)