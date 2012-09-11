WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Chile's "skillful" economic
management has helped deliver robust growth and low
unemployment, the IMF said on Tuesday, but it urged authorities
to be ready to use monetary and exchange rate policies to guard
against external economic threats.
"Downside risks remain, stemming from global uncertainties
and Chile's vulnerability to commodity price shocks," the
International Monetary Fund said in a regular check-up on the
health of the country's economy.
As a result, the IMF recommended that Chile be prepared to
respond robustly to offset any headwinds, and highlighted the
support that monetary and foreign exchange policies could
provide if the economy took a sudden hit.
"The current neutral stance of monetary policy is
appropriate but should remain responsive to changing economic
conditions," IMF executive directors said. "Exchange rate
flexibility ... remains an important buffer and first line of
defense against volatile capital flows and terms of trade
shocks."
The Chilean economy grew strongly in the last two years,
buoyed by "exceptionally dynamic" domestic demand that restored
momentum after the global financial crisis and a strong
earthquake that hit parts of the country in February 2010.
Output expanded at 5.9 percent in 2011, according to IMF
data, and is forecast to grow 4.7 percent in 2012, while the
Fund sees unemployment declining to a historically low annual
average rate of 6.6 percent this year.
The IMF said productivity growth was essential to maintain
Chile's strong growth and urged action to get more women into
the labor force to help maintain economic performance.
It also encouraged Chilean authorities to strengthen the
budget to build up "fiscal buffers" and make up for new spending
commitments by permanent increases in revenue.
"In this context, the tax reform to finance education
expenditure is welcome. Directors welcomed plans to create a
Fiscal Council and broaden the expenditure forecasting framework
to include health care and education spending," the IMF said.