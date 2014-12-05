CORRECTED-BRIEF-Moody's says Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
* Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
SANTIAGO Dec 5 Mexico's central bank is cautiously keeping its eye on the exchange rate, bank president Agustin Carstens said on Friday.
"We have to monitor (the exchange rate) with a lot of caution," said Carstens on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund economic forum in Santiago when asked about the recent fall in the Mexican peso. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
* Economy faces risks, but has sufficient policy tools - Premier (adds quotes, background)
BEIJING, March 15 China will continue to push yuan exchange rate regime reform and does not hope to use yuan depreciation to support exports, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.