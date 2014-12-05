SANTIAGO Dec 5 Mexico's central bank is cautiously keeping its eye on the exchange rate, bank president Agustin Carstens said on Friday.

"We have to monitor (the exchange rate) with a lot of caution," said Carstens on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund economic forum in Santiago when asked about the recent fall in the Mexican peso. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)