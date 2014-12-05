(Adds Carstens' comments, background, byline)
By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO Dec 5 Mexico's central bank is keeping
its eye on the exchange rate, bank governor Agustin Carstens
said on Friday, after the peso slumped to a fresh
2-1/2-year low against the U.S. dollar.
"We have to monitor (the exchange rate) with a lot of
caution," said Carstens on the sidelines of an International
Monetary Fund economic forum in Santiago when asked about the
recent fall in the currency.
His comments came after Mexico's central bank on Friday held
borrowing costs steady but said the fall in the peso could add
to inflation pressures, and noted that growing social unrest in
Latin America's No. 2 economy may crimp economic
growth.
Political protests have erupted across Mexico after an
apparent massacre of 43 students in September in the
southwestern state of Guerrero, where corrupt police handed the
students over to a drug gang.
Regarding the impact the protests could have on the economy,
Carstens said "certainly they are factors that could have an
impact on investment and consumer confidence."
"However, measures are being taken ... and I expect this to
get resolved bit by bit."
Asked if the recent drop in oil prices would dampen
investment in Mexico, Carstens said the effect should be
limited.
"Normally people who invest in oil do so with a long-term
horizon, so really there should be little impact," he said.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Meredith Mazzilli)