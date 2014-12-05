(Adds detail, further comments)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO Dec 5 Peru has room in coming months
for a looser monetary policy, central bank Governor Julio
Velarde told Reuters on Friday.
"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I'd say there
is a margin in coming months for more flexibility on monetary
policy," Velarde said on the sidelines of an IMF regional
conference in Chilean capital Santiago.
The Peruvian central bank held the benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 3.50 percent for the second month
straight in November, but reiterated its view that economic
growth is below potential.
Velarde added that there could be a light adjustment to
current 2015 growth estimates of 5.5 percent.
"It will be very close to 5 (percent)," he said. "If there
is an adjustment, it will be very small."
Velarde also said inflation in Peru in December would be
lower than the 0.17 percent reading from a year earlier.
