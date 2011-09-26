* What: Chile industrial output CLIP=ECI for August

* When: 9 a.m. (12 am GMT), Thursday, Sept. 29

REUTERS FORECAST: Chile's industrial output CLIP=ECI is expected to have risen 0.8 percent in August from the same month last year, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters, with estimates ranging from a 1.1 percent drop to a 4.5 percent increase.

Estimated industrial output growth is far below the 6.9 percent seen in August 2010 and slightly above the much-lower-than-expected 0.7 percent increase registered in July from the previous year.

The growth figure is seen due to appreciation of the Chilean peso CLP=CL and a slowdown in the export sector as the global financial outlook darkened in August.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Reconstruction after a devastating earthquake early last year boosted several industrial sectors in recent months but this effect is now tailing off.

"August industrial production will post a moderate rebound to levels more consistent with the productive capacity of the national industry," said Alfredo Coutino, Latin America director for Moody's Analytics.

Global slowdown fears and a strong peso are seen having hurt Chile's key fruit, salmon and wood pulp exports.

"The industrial sector will continue showing moderate growth," said BICE Inversiones in a note to investors.

As domestic consumption eases and world economic growth slows, Chilean expansion is also seen moderating in the second half of the year.

MARKET IMPACT:

Analysts see industrial growth slowing in coming months as the base of comparison stabilizes and central bank interest rates at 5.25 percent help ease consumption and make financing for investment and operations more expensive.

Chile's central bank held its key rate CLINTR=ECI steady in September for a third month running at 5.25 percent as expected, as growth slows and the global economic outlook grows gloomier.

However the bank, which has called an early halt to a rate tightening cycle as the domestic economy and inflation moderate, is seen cutting the rate next year. For more see [ID:nS1E78E1T2]. (Reporting by Gabriela Donoso and Felipe Iturrieta)