By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Feb 29

Chilean manufacturing output grew 3.7 percent in January compared with a year earlier on firm industrial demand, the government said on Wednesday, reinforcing bets the central bank will hold rates again in March as economic activity slows less than feared.

But industrial production tumbled 10.5 percent in January from December and fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the INE government statistics agency said, stung by the copper industry's dwindling ore grades, extraction issues and lower stocks.

The INE adjusted the way it calculates the industrial production index to take into account the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, making it a broader index than it used to be.

Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 396,341 tonnes of the metal in January , 22 percent below December's 509,407 tonnes reported last month by the government.

"Most of the January indicators reflect growth in activity year on year, except in the mining sector, which didn't top output registered in the same month last year," the INE said in a statement.

A feared slowdown in top copper producer Chile has been softer than forecast in the export-dependent country, the central bank and Finance Minister Felipe Larrain have said recently. Wednesday's data indicates industrial production remains dynamic though the overall economy is easing its pace of growth, Larrain said later on Wednesday.

"The figures were roughly in line with what we expected, which shows the Chilean economy slowing, but at a moderate pace," said Cesar Guzman, economist at Inversiones Security.

Despite slowing growth, Chile's central bank will likely hold rates at 5.0 percent again in March - following a surprise cut in January and then a pause in February - as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the economic health of the U.S. have eased slightly, analysts said.

Chile's economy likely grew 4.3 percent in January from a year earlier, boosted by brisk domestic demand and growth in the manufacturing sector but partially offset by the contraction in the key copper mining sector, a Reuters poll showed later on Wednesday. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a TAKE-A-LOOK on Chile's economy, see ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank board said holding its key interest rate in February was coherent and pointed to a gradual and paused process of rate moves, minutes of the bank's rate-setting meeting this month showed.

"With the situation abroad looking a little better and local inflation still a concern, the central bank should hold rates in March," said Matias Madrid, chief economist with Banco Penta. "Either way, the bank will probably cut rates by an additional 50 basis points by the end of the year," he said.

Bank minutes on Wednesday showed the decision to hold the key rate steady in February was unanimous, though cutting it was also weighed.

Output of molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, nosedived 27.5 percent to 2,284 tonnes in January, compared with 3,150 tonnes for the same month last year.

Industrial output fell 0.9 percent in December from November but rose 0.5 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said last month, as the euro zone crisis weighed.

The mining sector has a 52.20 percent weighting, the manufacturing sector has a 37.89 percent weighting, while the electricity, natural gas and water utilities sectors hold a 9.91 percent weighting on the INE's new industrial production index.

Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama