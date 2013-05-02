SANTIAGO May 2 Chile's government statistics agency has begun an internal audit of its information gathering for the national census after complaints by some of its senior officials about the accuracy of inflation and census data.

The national statistics agency (INE) said on Thursday it aims to make the process for generating its data more transparent and will "strengthen its validation methods to ensure the highest international standards."

The questions from INE officials about the veracity of consumer price data threaten to undermine Chile's reputation as having some of the most credible economic statistics in Latin America, analysts say.

The internal audit was launched "considering that the accusations regarding the census plus the questions surrounding the methodology of three items for the consumer prices index could seriously jeopardize credibility," the agency added.

The INE's methods used for the census will be evaluated by outside experts, it said.

Questions have also been raised about the methodology used to calculate technology, clothes and rental prices.

As the alleged irregularities in the census have prompted complaints with the district attorney's office, the INE said it "has decided to collaborate fully with the law."

The accusations follow years of complaints about the accuracy of government inflation data in neighboring Argentina.

In mid-April, nearly a dozen department heads at the INE sent the government body's then-chief, Francisco Labbe, a letter expressing their concern about "errors" in the way the census was carried out and an unwillingness to implement methodological improvements they recommended to the CPI.

A senior INE advisor, in an interview published by local investigative journalism center Ciper later that month, said Labbe had massaged the census data, accusing him of having the agency publish that 16.6 million people had been surveyed in the census, when in fact it was only 15.8 million.

Labbe has since quit his post at the head of the INE.

"Since methodological changes were made to Chile's CPI series, affecting data going back to 2009, clothing inflation has diverged massively with other countries in the region. This difference is too large to be explained by idiosyncratic local factors," said Michael Henderson at London-based Capital Economics.

"However, while there seems to be some truth in the notion that clothing prices have skewed Chilean inflation to the downside, these discrepancies have not had as big an impact as some are suggesting," Henderson added.

Chile's CPI posted a 0.4 percent rise in March, its fastest pace since October, driven higher by rising education, food and non-alcoholic beverage costs, the INE reported in April.

The 12-month figure of 1.5 percent remained well below the central bank's tolerance range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The INE also published monthly manufacturing output, retail sales and jobless data, among others.