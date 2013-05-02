SANTIAGO May 2 Chile's government statistics
agency has begun an internal audit of its information gathering
for the national census after complaints by some of its senior
officials about the accuracy of inflation and census data.
The national statistics agency (INE) said on Thursday it
aims to make the process for generating its data more
transparent and will "strengthen its validation methods to
ensure the highest international standards."
The questions from INE officials about the veracity of
consumer price data threaten to undermine Chile's reputation as
having some of the most credible economic statistics in Latin
America, analysts say.
The internal audit was launched "considering that the
accusations regarding the census plus the questions surrounding
the methodology of three items for the consumer prices index
could seriously jeopardize credibility," the agency added.
The INE's methods used for the census will be evaluated by
outside experts, it said.
Questions have also been raised about the methodology used
to calculate technology, clothes and rental prices.
As the alleged irregularities in the census have prompted
complaints with the district attorney's office, the INE said it
"has decided to collaborate fully with the law."
The accusations follow years of complaints about the
accuracy of government inflation data in neighboring Argentina.
In mid-April, nearly a dozen department heads at the INE
sent the government body's then-chief, Francisco Labbe, a letter
expressing their concern about "errors" in the way the census
was carried out and an unwillingness to implement methodological
improvements they recommended to the CPI.
A senior INE advisor, in an interview published by local
investigative journalism center Ciper later that month, said
Labbe had massaged the census data, accusing him of having the
agency publish that 16.6 million people had been surveyed in the
census, when in fact it was only 15.8 million.
Labbe has since quit his post at the head of the INE.
"Since methodological changes were made to Chile's CPI
series, affecting data going back to 2009, clothing inflation
has diverged massively with other countries in the region. This
difference is too large to be explained by idiosyncratic local
factors," said Michael Henderson at London-based Capital
Economics.
"However, while there seems to be some truth in the notion
that clothing prices have skewed Chilean inflation to the
downside, these discrepancies have not had as big an impact as
some are suggesting," Henderson added.
Chile's CPI posted a 0.4 percent rise in March,
its fastest pace since October, driven higher by rising
education, food and non-alcoholic beverage costs, the INE
reported in April.
The 12-month figure of 1.5 percent remained well below the
central bank's tolerance range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
The INE also published monthly manufacturing output, retail
sales and jobless data, among others.