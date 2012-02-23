* Chile 2011 CPI above cbank tolerance range at 4.4 pct
* Cbank sees 2012 annual inflation at 2.7 pct
* Bank held rate in Feb on better-than-expected local data
(Adds finance minister quotes, context)
SANTIAGO, Feb 23 Chile's annual inflation
this year will likely be substantially lower than in 2011, when
it shot up above the central bank's tolerance range to reach 4.4
percent, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.
"We're confident that this year inflation will be
substantially lower than last year's, and we've already had a
good start with January inflation," Larrain told reporters.
Chilean inflation slowed in January, coming in slightly
below market expectations, with the consumer price index
rising 0.1 percent, following December's shock 0.6
percent increase.
Reduced inflation could give the central bank room to reduce
its key interest rate further after it held rates
steady at 5.0 percent in February following a surprise 25 basis
point cut in January. However, strong local economic activity
and robust domestic demand will likely prompt the bank to again
hold rates pat in March, a recent poll showed.
The monetary authority is seen keeping its key lending rate
steady again in March and then cutting to 4.75 percent within
three months, according to the median forecast in the bank's
fortnightly poll of traders released on Wednesday.
The central bank, in its most recent Quarterly Monetary
Policy Report in December, forecast 2012 inflation at 2.7
percent. The consumer price index is seen rising
3.2 percent over the next 12 months, according to the bank's
fortnightly poll of traders.
The fallout from the euro zone's debt woes hasn't slowed
economic activity as sharply as previously feared, Larrain said
earlier this month, but said on Thursday it could lessen
inflation in Chile.
"We're a very integrated economy... We expect the global
economic slowdown will help (ease price pressures)," Larrain
said of the world's top copper producer.
But rising international crude oil prices could keep
pressure on Chilean consumer prices, analysts have said, as the
Andean nation imports nearly all the fuel it consumes.
"We're going to be monitoring rising oil prices, which could
impact local inflation and make it more unlikely that the
central bank will further reduce rates," said Sergio Tricio,
head of studies with Forex Chile.
(Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Anthony Esposito)