* CPI surprisingly fell 0.5 pct in Nov
* Inflation likely to end year near 2 pct-FinMin
* Rates have remained at 5 pct since Jan cut
SANTIAGO, Dec 7 A surprising drop in Chile's
consumer prices in November allows for "tranquility" in terms of
monetary policy, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.
The consumer price index unexpectedly fell 0.5
percent in November, the government said earlier in the day.
"We have a particularly positive situation and I think that
allows for more tranquility in terms of monetary policy,"
Larrain told reporters after the data was released.
Chile's key interest rate has stayed on hold
at 5.0 percent since a cut in January largely because the
world's No. 1 copper producer has shown better-than-expected
resilience to slowing demand from top trade partner China and
fallout from the euro zone's crisis.
The central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at
5.0 percent again at its monetary policy meeting on Dec. 13, and
it is seen at that level in three and six months, the bank's
last fortnightly poll of traders showed.
CPI in the 12 months to November was 2.1 percent, well below
the 3.0 percent midpoint of the central bank's policy horizon
target.
Inflation will likely end the year around 2 percent, Larrain
said, echoing central bank president Rodrigo Vergara's comments
in an interview with local newspaper El Mercurio published on
Sunday.