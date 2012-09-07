BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chile's consumer price index posted a 0.2 percent rise in August, the first monthly increase since April, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, fueled by costlier prices for foods and beverages, rent, utilities and fuel.
This follows an unchanged CPI in July, a surprise fall in June and another unchanged month for the CPI in May.
August's CPI gain was a whisker below a 0.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.
Core CPI fell 0.2 percent in August, and inflation in the 12 months to August was 2.6 percent, just below the central bank's 3 percent policy target.
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.