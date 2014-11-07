(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates peso, adds stock reaction)

By Rosalba O'Brien and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO Nov 7 Inflation in Chile surged in October at its highest monthly jump in over five years, over twice the estimated pace, taking the annual rate to what one analyst called an "alarming" 5.7 percent.

The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent in October, the government said on Friday, well above a forecast of 0.4 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Annual inflation clocked in at 5.7 percent, the highest since January 2009 and the seventh month in a row that inflation has been above the central bank's tolerance range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The latest data will worry the central bank, which has said it was likely inflation could touch 5 percent in the short term but that the effect of an economic slowdown will cool prices next year.

"The increase in overall prices is quite alarming and I think the market may start getting suspicious about the central bank's discourse that the uptrend in inflation is just temporary," said 4cast analyst Diego Colman.

Weighing the desire to dampen persistent inflation with the need to stimulate the economy, the bank has chosen to go with the latter, cutting the benchmark interest rate 200 basis points in the last year.

But the bank may now have to rethink its direction. Inflation "seems to be getting out of control after eight rate cuts in the past 13 months," said Colman.

The peso rose around 0.5 percent against the dollar following the report, as traders said the unexpected reading meant the market had completely ruled out any more rate cuts this year. The bank recently adjusted its bias to neutral from expansionary while it waited for inflation to ease.

Shares in local bank stocks Santander Chile and Banco de Chile rose 1.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, compared to a flat wider index, on expectations of a boost to bank net interest margins.

TAX REFORM IMPACT

Prices were up in most categories, according to the INE statistics agency, with an emphasis on food, drinks, new cars, and tobacco.

The main drivers were a continued weakening of the peso against the U.S. dollar, which has led to higher import costs, and the impact of recent tax reform.

The center-left government of President Michelle Bachelet has increased taxes to fund an overhaul of education in Chile, the top copper exporter.

Increases include 'corrective' taxes on alcohol, tobacco and sugary drinks that appear to have at least in part been passed on to consumers, with prices of cigarettes up 16 percent and fizzy drinks up nearly 12 percent from a year ago.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile price moves, was up 0.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Froilan Romero, Editing by W Simon, JS Benkoe and PM Berlowitz)