SANTIAGO May 8 Chile's consumer price index
rose at twice the speed that was expected in April, on the back
of price increases for transportation, health, food and
non-alcoholic beverages, likely keeping the central bank at bay
on monetary policy through 2015.
The CPI rose 0.6 percent in April, well above
analysts' expectations for 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll.
Inflation in the 12 months to April was 4.1 percent, remaining
above the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target range for
the 13th month in a row, government data showed on Friday.
Core inflation was 0.5 percent in the month.
"The surprisingly high CPI print in April throws some cold
water on the prospects of a faster disinflation of the domestic
economy, underscoring the central bank's conservative inflation
projections," said Tiago Severo, economist with Goldman Sachs.
In its March Quarterly Monetary Policy Report, the central
bank forecast annual inflation of 3.6 percent for December 2015.
Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 the central
bank's operating assumption was that it would raise the
benchmark interest rate towards the end of 2015 or at the start
of next year.
Indeed, the high rate of inflation in April should keep the
bank from hiking interest rates this year.
"We shouldn't see any changes in how monetary policy is
being managed. We see the monetary policy rate and the (neutral)
bias kept steady during all of 2015," said Antonio Moncado,
economist at Bci Estudios in Santiago.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)