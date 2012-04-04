* Cbank sees Chile 2012 CPI at 3.5 pct, easing from 2011

* CPI ticked up on fuel, food, transport costs in Q1

* Reuters poll sees March CPI up 0.5 pct

* Rates seen held on fears of global economic slowdown

By Anthony Esposito

OSORNO, Chile, April 4 Chilean inflation will ease in coming months but March's reading could still be in line with a pickup in CPI registered in the past months, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.

While the central bank and Larrain see 2012 inflation easing from last year's 4.4 percent, the bank on Tuesday raised its annual CPI view to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view though the forecast holds below the 4.0 percent ceiling of its tolerance range.

"We think we're going to see better inflation in coming months, but likely not directly in March," Larrain told reporters during the inauguration of a Nestle SA plant in Chile's southern town of Osorno.

The Chilean central bank is expected to maintain its 'wait-and-see' mode, holding rates at 5.0 percent in coming months as it weighs the uptick in domestic inflation against lingering global demand risks to the export-dependent country.

Price pressures are also seen rising in neighboring Peru, which could prompt calls for a rate hike, while annual inflation is seen easing in Colombia and Brazil.

A Reuters survey sees March CPI rising 0.5 percent, quickening from February, on higher transportation costs due to rising fuel prices - Chile imports most of the fossil fuel it consumes - and education, as schools started their academic year last month.

Chile's CPI rose 0.4 percent in February, double market expectations for a 0.2 percent increase.

The national statistics agency will publish Consumer Price Index data for March on Thursday at 8 a.m. (1100 GMT). (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)