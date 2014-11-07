SANTIAGO Nov 7 Chile's central bank governor
Rodrigo Vergara said following higher than forecast inflation
data on Friday that the bank was "not indifferent" but continued
in its belief that inflation should return to target in the
months ahead.
Earlier on Friday, official data showed a monthly jump in
consumer prices in the top copper exporter at over twice the
pace of estimates, with annual inflation hitting 5.7 percent.
"The number that we saw today is not good news, it worries
us," said Vergara after a meeting with Finance Minister Alberto
Arenas.
"We continue with the view that it is a question of
transitory increases and that during the next year inflation
will go on converging towards our 3 percent goal".
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)