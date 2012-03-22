SANTIAGO, March 22 Chilean construction firm
Ingevec said it will issue new shares at 48.1 pesos (10 cents)
apiece as it seeks to raise around $26 million in the Santiago
Stock Exchange's first initial public offering of the year on
Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a share price at 55
pesos. The company will debut 260 million shares, roughly 28.9
percent of the firm, thawing the IPO plan it had shelved in
August due to global financial volatility.
Santiago's blue chip IPSA stock index has rebounded
10.6 percent this year, encouraging companies to raise capital
through equity.
($1= 485.10 pesos at Wednesday's close)
(Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)