(Adds brokerage's comments, details on IPO)

SANTIAGO, March 22 Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly $26 million in the Santiago Stock Exchange's first initial public offering of the year on Thursday, falling short of expectations.

Ingevec sold 260 million shares, or roughly 28.9 percent of the firm, at 48.1 pesos (10 cents) each, thawing the IPO plan it had shelved in August due to global financial volatility. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a share price at 55 pesos, which would have garnered around $30 million.

Santiago's blue chip IPSA stock index has rebounded 10.6 percent this year as of Wednesday's close, encouraging companies to raise capital through equity.

"The company decided to sell at a lower price in order to incorporate a more diverse base of shareholders," said Juan Eduardo Vargas, manager of corporate financing at local brokerage LarrainVial, which acted as the bookrunner to the deal.

Ingevec plans to use the funds raised to help pay for its $120 million investment plan through 2015.

Ingevec's shares were trading up at 49.49 pesos a piece at 11:00 local time (1400 GMT), while the IPSA index was off 0.64 percent as manufacturing slumps in China and the euro zone fueled global growth concerns.

($1= 485.10 pesos at Wednesday's close)

(Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Mark Porter)